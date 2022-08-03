Watch: Cat consoles crying golden retriever puppy

MP cop suspended after video of him thrashing elderly man at Jabalpur Railway Station goes viral

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 03: Life can be pretty stressful. Then what would be better than watching an absolutely adorable video of an animal.

A video of a cat consoling a crying golden retriever pup is winning hearts on the internet. While sharing the video the user wrote, 'well it looks like you got this. Ill just a nap.'

The text insert in the video says that the cat is named Fig and the mama dog's name is Olive. The video starts with a retriever pup lying on the ground and whimpering. Fig is sitting next to it and within minutes, the cat starts showering the puppy with kisses.

While all this is happening the reaction of the pup's mother is absolutely amazing. She stands behind them and watches with intensity the wonderful moment.

At the end of the video the cat gives the pup a hug as Olive moves away. Seems Olive is confident that she has found someone to baby sit her pup.

Here is the video:

Story first published: Wednesday, August 3, 2022, 15:08 [IST]