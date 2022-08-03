YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Watch: Cat consoles crying golden retriever puppy

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 03: Life can be pretty stressful. Then what would be better than watching an absolutely adorable video of an animal.

    A video of a cat consoling a crying golden retriever pup is winning hearts on the internet. While sharing the video the user wrote, 'well it looks like you got this. Ill just a nap.'

    Watch: Cat consoles crying golden retriever puppy

    The text insert in the video says that the cat is named Fig and the mama dog's name is Olive. The video starts with a retriever pup lying on the ground and whimpering. Fig is sitting next to it and within minutes, the cat starts showering the puppy with kisses.

    Viral Video: Man kicks donkey mercilessly, karma hits him back instantlyViral Video: Man kicks donkey mercilessly, karma hits him back instantly

    While all this is happening the reaction of the pup's mother is absolutely amazing. She stands behind them and watches with intensity the wonderful moment.

    At the end of the video the cat gives the pup a hug as Olive moves away. Seems Olive is confident that she has found someone to baby sit her pup.

    Here is the video:

    Comments

    More VIRAL NEWS News  

    Read more about:

    viral news cat

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 3, 2022, 15:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 3, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X