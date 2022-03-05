BrahMos test with indigenous components has gone up now: DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy

Test fired successfully, BrahMos dazzles at the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago

Watch: BrahMos validated with pin-point destruction of target demonstrated

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 05: The Indian Navy on Saturday said it has successfully test-fired the advanced version of the BrahMos missile, demonstrating the combat readiness of its frontline platforms.

A Navy spokesperson said the missile hit the target with pin-point accuracy.

"The long-range precision strike capability of advanced version of the BrahMos missile was successfully validated," the official said.

Long range precision strike capability of Adv version of #BrahMos missile successfully validated.

Pin point destruction of tgt demonstrated combat & mission readiness of frontline platforms.

Yet another shot in the arm for #AatmaNirbharBharat#IndianNavy #CombatReady & #Credible pic.twitter.com/NKl3GoHwbB — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) March 5, 2022

"The pin-point destruction of the target demonstrated combat and mission readiness of frontline platforms," he said.

The BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile manufactured by an Indo-Russian joint venture.

(PTI)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, March 5, 2022, 15:19 [IST]