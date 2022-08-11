Watch: BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain’s witty retort on Bihar’s change of guard goes viral

Tripura Muslims patriot, they did not go to Pakistan: BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain

Patna, Aug 11: Bihar Minister and senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain's witty retort to the swift change of government in Bihar has gone viral on social media now.

Hussain, the industries minister in the previous government, claims that he was clueless about the goings-on in his home state as Nitish Kumar broke up with the BJP.

In the video, Hussain is saying, "When I took the flight from Delhi as the industries minister of Bihar but on landing, I found out that I was no longer a minister. The government had changed overnight!"

Hussain also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership will give an official statement on the ongoing political crisis in the state.

"We strengthen our own party, we don't weaken any other party. Going to Patna. Party leadership will give an official statement... We have worked honestly for business & employment of people of Bihar...Party will make a comment, I won't," Shahnawaz Hussain said here.

Nitish Kumar ditched the BJP in a matter of a day to ally with the RJD and Congress. On Wednesday, he took oath as the chief minister for the eighth time alongside RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as his deputy.

Story first published: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 10:30 [IST]