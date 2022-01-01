WATCH: Assam CM oversees anti-drunk driving campaign, inspects various spots

Poor weather could have played spoilsport, says Wedding photographer who took viral video of crash

Guwahati, Jan 01: In a bid to boost the morale of police personnel, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma out on the streets of Guwahati on Friday night to keep a check on drunken driving cases.

In a video that has gone viral, the chief minister was seen accompanying traffic police officials while checking vehicles as part of a campaign to ensure zero drunken driving deaths in the state.

The inititive was successful as Assam did not witness any road mishap on New Year's Eve following a special drive to enforce safety regulations to prevent accidents on the last day of 2021.

The last night of 2021 @himantabiswa was out on Guwahati Street, standing shoulder to shoulder with traffic cops, checking checking for drunken driving as a part of a massive drive by his govt - Result ZERO drunken driving accident deaths last night,on 31st Dec 2020 - 29 DEATHS pic.twitter.com/iHK9OXrQrq — Ratnadip Choudhury (@RatnadipC) January 1, 2022

"Was on the streets of Guwahati throughout the night. Humbled to see the overwhelming response to our appeal to make 31st Dec an accident-free night. Kudos to @GuwahatiPol for doing their best. Let's continue our effort to make each day and every night of 2022 accident free," Sarma tweeted.

There were no road accidents in the state last night as per reports available till Saturday afternoon.

There was no curfew last night and there were plenty of cars on the roads. But there were no cases of rash or drunk driving.

Story first published: Saturday, January 1, 2022, 23:30 [IST]