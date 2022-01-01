YouTube
    WATCH: Assam CM oversees anti-drunk driving campaign, inspects various spots

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Guwahati, Jan 01: In a bid to boost the morale of police personnel, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma out on the streets of Guwahati on Friday night to keep a check on drunken driving cases.

    Himanta Biswa Sarma

    In a video that has gone viral, the chief minister was seen accompanying traffic police officials while checking vehicles as part of a campaign to ensure zero drunken driving deaths in the state.

    The inititive was successful as Assam did not witness any road mishap on New Year's Eve following a special drive to enforce safety regulations to prevent accidents on the last day of 2021.

    "Was on the streets of Guwahati throughout the night. Humbled to see the overwhelming response to our appeal to make 31st Dec an accident-free night. Kudos to @GuwahatiPol for doing their best. Let's continue our effort to make each day and every night of 2022 accident free," Sarma tweeted.

    There were no road accidents in the state last night as per reports available till Saturday afternoon.

    There was no curfew last night and there were plenty of cars on the roads. But there were no cases of rash or drunk driving.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 1, 2022, 23:30 [IST]
    X