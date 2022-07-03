Watch: Army reconstructs bridges overnight for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims

Srinagar, July 03: Two bridges near Brarimarg on Baltal Axis damaged by landslides were restored by Chinar Corps which reconstructed the bridges overnight for the resumption of route for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims.

"On 01 Jul, 02 bridges near Brarimarg on #Baltal Axis were damaged by landslides. #ChinarCorps mobilised assets & reconstructed the bridges overnight for resumption of route & avoiding an over 4 hour detour by #Yatris," Chinar Corps tweeted.

On 01 Jul, 02 bridges near Brarimarg on #Baltal Axis were damaged by landslides. #ChinarCorps mobilised assets & reconstructed the bridges overnight for resumption of route & avoiding an over 4 hour detour by #Yatris.@adgpi https://t.co/AwdxMAyKSs pic.twitter.com/DUQnjWAHTG — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) July 2, 2022

The Chinar Corps, also known as XV or 15 Corps, are garrisoned in Srinagar and are responsible for military operations in the Kashmir valley.

"The Baltal route is the responsibility of the Counter Insurgency Force - KILO. On the night of June 30/July 1 due to a sudden increase in temperature which resulted in swelling of Nalas near Kalimata on the Baltal route, the bridges at kalamata were washed away," the Army said in a press release, as quoted by news agency ANI.

"In a record time frame, the 13 Engineer Regiment of Chinar Corps laid entirely a new bridge in the night against heavy odds of weather and darkness. This resulted in a smooth recommencement of yatra and instilled a sense of safety and security among pilgrims. The act once again established that the Indian Army can deliver anywhere, anytime," it added.

The 43-day-long Amarnath yatra started on June 30 from the twin routes - traditional 48-km Nunwan in south Kashmir's Pahalgam and 14-km shorter Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal.

