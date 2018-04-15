Wasim Rizvi assassination plot: Fourth accused arrested

The Delhi Police on Sunday (April 15) arrested a fourth individual in connection with a conspiracy to assassinate Shia Waqf Board Chairman Wasim Rizvi on behest of underword don Dawood Ibrahimm who is operating from Pakistan.

The cops had on Friday arrested three people on charges of conspiring to kill Rizvi on behest of Dawood Ibrahim. The aides, identified as Arif, Abrar and Saleem, were arrested following the inputs provided by the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

In June, Rizvi had lodged an FIR in the matter under section 507 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that pertains to criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication, said that an unknown person calling himself an aide of Ibrahim with a Nepal based cellular number had called him.

In his FIR with the Saadatganj police station in Lucknow, Rizvi mentioned that the unknown person said that it was because Rizvi is getting Muslims killed because of his statements, that both his and his family's lives are under Ibrahim's radar.

Rizvi claimed that he had recorded the entire conversation on his mobile phone and was ready to produce it if needed. In January, Rizvi wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath to bring all Islamic religious institutions under the ambit of general education system.

