Want to fight polls? Get 15,000 likes on FB, 5,000 followers on Twitter, Congress tells aspirants

    Bhopal, Sep 3: The Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Monday asked all those aspiring for a ticket for the upcoming elections, to be active on social media.

    The MPCC has asked its party members to ensure that they must have 15,000 likes on the Facebook page, 5000 followers on Twitter, and it is mandatory to be a part of several Whatsapp groups of booth-level workers in connection with the upcoming assembly elections in the state, reports ANI.

    File photo of Congress leader Kamal Nath
    It is also mandatory for every candidate to like and share tweets and posts of the party's official Facebook and Twitter accounts.

    The leaders were asked to submit details of their social media handles to the party by September 15, if they want their names to be considered for nomination for tickets for the state assembly elections.

    The letter begins by saying that the Congress party is taking strict steps towards improving its social media campaign.

    The same conditions will also apply for office bearers and lawmakers of the party in Madhya Pradesh.

    The BJP's IT cell in-charge in Madhya Pradesh has said about 65,000 "cyber warriors" have been tasked with running the party's campaign effectively online.

    madhya pradesh assembly elections congress

