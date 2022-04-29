Want to beat the heat: This innovative wedding is the way to go

India's deadly heatwave to intensify in next 5 days; orange alert for Rajasthan, MP and parts of Maha: IMD

New Delhi, Apr 29: A 'shaadi ka baaraat' is a very important event in India. The weddings in India are normally on a very big affair.

A video of a wedding shared on Twitter has left internet users amused, with some saying, 'what an idea sirji' and others very impressed with the 'jugad.'

Shared by. Devyani Kohli on Twitter, the vide shows a wedding procession walking alongside the road. While they are walking a pandal is held over the people at the wedding and they are seen having fun while dancing.

"This is why #India is called the land of innovation or simply. 'Jugaad' to beat the #Heatwave during 'Baraat', Indians have found a solution," Devyani wrote while sharing the caption.

This is why #India is called land of Innovation or simply

"Jugaad" To beat the #Heatwave during "Baraat" Indians have found solution.#innovation pic.twitter.com/Fs8QociT2K — Devyani Kohli (@DevyaniKohli1) April 27, 2022

The video has garnered over 17,000 views and tons of reactions from netizens. People commented on how innovative the idea was and weddings are the best place to display such skills, others wrote. Check out some of the reactions below.

We are Jugaad king https://t.co/gQCN3jfFng — Fanish Singh 🇮🇳 (@FanishSingh) April 27, 2022

Seriously itni garmi mein shaadi .. na kuch pehna jaaye na kuch khaya jaaye .. https://t.co/n7EAYOPkKr — Nishant :PT (@NishantPTrainer) April 27, 2022

Story first published: Friday, April 29, 2022, 9:53 [IST]