Want to beat the heat: This innovative wedding is the way to go

    New Delhi, Apr 29: A 'shaadi ka baaraat' is a very important event in India. The weddings in India are normally on a very big affair.

    A video of a wedding shared on Twitter has left internet users amused, with some saying, 'what an idea sirji' and others very impressed with the 'jugad.'

    Shared by. Devyani Kohli on Twitter, the vide shows a wedding procession walking alongside the road. While they are walking a pandal is held over the people at the wedding and they are seen having fun while dancing.

    "This is why #India is called the land of innovation or simply. 'Jugaad' to beat the #Heatwave during 'Baraat', Indians have found a solution," Devyani wrote while sharing the caption.

    The video has garnered over 17,000 views and tons of reactions from netizens. People commented on how innovative the idea was and weddings are the best place to display such skills, others wrote. Check out some of the reactions below.

    Story first published: Friday, April 29, 2022, 9:53 [IST]
    X