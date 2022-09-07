Waiter juggling multiple plates at restaurant stuns internet: Watch viral video

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 07: There is a video of a waiter carrying several plates and serving the customers and trust us it is an unbelievable watch. He does the job with absolute perfection without dropping a single plate or spilling anything in it.

The man is seen lifting all the plates laid out in a massive tray with just one hand. The video was tweeted with a caption, ' take pride in your work and whatever you do, do it well."

Take pride in your work and whatever you do, do it well. pic.twitter.com/a8mvqTocCj — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) September 6, 2022

Viral video: Little boy greets every passenger onboard a flight, Internet is all hearts

The internet is amazed by the feat and have showered their love and appreciation on the man who carried the plates to perfection. However there were some who called it unnecessary. You can read some of the reactions below:

If they didn't leave him a 100% tip, they should all be banned from ever showing their faces their again. — Peter Schmitt (@Kurultai1206) September 6, 2022

I have nothing but respect for him ... — Pay Admission💵 (@BangzSeymore) September 6, 2022

Now THAT’S skilled labor! — CesarT (@cesar_forza_it) September 6, 2022

Me thinking about his back 😏 — Flow_er (@Flowerofydsrt) September 6, 2022

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, September 7, 2022, 12:30 [IST]