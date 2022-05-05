Largest comet ever seen with 85-mile-wide nucleus that appears 'blacker than coal,' and it's headed this way

Wait, what? NASA to send naked pictures of humans to space to attract aliens

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 05: In a bid to attract aliens, the NASA scientists are planning to send naked pictures of humans into space. The illustration that the NASA plan to send into space was revealed in a study that is part of a project called the 'Beacon in the Galaxy' (BITG), where they will launch an illustration depicting two naked humans into space.

The NASA scientists hope that a connection can be established with an extraterrestrial by sending a pixelated illustration of a naked man and woman. The project's main aim to send a message to the aliens or other life forms and establish any connection with them.

Why NASA plans to send naked images of humans to attract aliens

According to the study, "an updated, binary-coded message has been developed for transmission to extraterrestrial intelligences in the Milky Way galaxy. The proposed message includes basic mathematical and physical concepts to establish a universal means of communication followed by information on the biochemical composition of life on Earth, the Solar System's time-stamped position in the Milky Way relative to known globular clusters, as well as digitized depictions of the Solar System, and Earth's surface."

"The message concludes with digitized images of the human form, along with an invitation for any receiving intelligences to respond."

The BITG message is based on binary-coded messages which were developed to help the aliens understand the signal and is likely to be understood by the extraterrestrials.

In case the aliens get hold of the BITG messages and feel like contacting us, the experts have also sent an address of our solar system. The digital photo has the sun and the planets of our solar system lined up with the Earth having a little arrow to let the aliens know our precise location.

"The message goes on to describe our host star and its planetary system in the Milky Way with a map of the Solar System", the scientists write.

A world map, showing the current orientation of continents on Earth have also been included although the scientists acknowledged that these messages "may well not apply to intelligences which arose under other suns".