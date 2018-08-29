  • search

Waging war against state: Deputy superintendent of police arrested in Kashmir

    New Delhi, Aug 29: The National Investigation Agency has arrested two persons including a deputy jail superintendent in connection with a case where an attempt to wage war against the state was made.

    Waging war against state: Deputy superintendent of police arrested in Kashmir

    The arrested persons include Ishaq Palla a resident of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir and Feroze Ahmad Lone of Budgam, who was posted as a deputy jail superintendent at the Amphalla prison, Jammu.

    The case pertains to an attempt by Suhail Ahmad Bhat and Danish Ghulam Lone arrested earlier to travel to Pakistan occupied Kashmir for arms training. They were motivated by Ishaq Palla.

    At the time of incident, Ishaq Palla was lodged in Central prison Srinagar in a different case and he was instrumental in hatching the conspiracy from jail. In this conspiracy, he was actively assisted by Feroze Ahmad Lone, who was posted as Deputy Jail Superintendent Central Jail Srinagar at that time. The conspiracy meeting at the central prison Srinagar was held on 25 October 2017. Accused persons were in contact with each other through blackberry messenger.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 29, 2018, 6:31 [IST]
