Vyapam Patwari Recruitment 2017 Admit Card released: Steps to download

The Vyapam Patwari Recruitment 2017 Admit Card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

In a notification posted on the official website of Vyapam, it said, as it happened with the board's name, the official website of vyapam will also be changed to another name soon, www.peb.mp.gov.in.

The vyapam patwari exams are scheduled to be held from December 9 to December 31 this year. The admit cards are available on vyapam.nic.in. Also remember that the name of the website will be changed soon to www.peb.mp.go.in.

How to download Vyapam Patwari Recruitment 2017:

Go to the official of MPPEB or Vyapam, vyapam.nic.in .

. Chose either English or Hindi from the opening page

Click on the link: "Admit card - Patwari Recruitment Test - 2017".

Enter application number (Maximum 13 digits) amd Date of Birth as ( DD/MM/YYYY)

Click Search

Download admit card

Take a printout

