VYAPAM case: CBI files chargesheet against 592 persons in PMT 2012 exams

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed chargesheet in VYAPAM case against 592 persons including four former VYAPAM officials in PMT 2012 exams.

The four former VYAPAM officials named in CBI chargesheet are Pankaj Trivedi (the then director VYAPAM,Nitin Mohindra (the then Sr system analyst), Ajay kumar Sen (the then deputy system analyst) and CK Mishra(the then programmer)

Names in CBI chargesheet of Private Colleges Chairmans- Ajay Goenka, Chirayu medical college, SN Vijaywargiya, Peoples medical college,Suresh Singh Bhadauria, Medical college Bhopal and JN Chowkse, LN Medical college

