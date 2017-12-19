VVPAT slips must be re-counted, says Hardik Patel

A day after shocking defeat in Gujarat assembly elections, Patidar leader Hardik Patel reiterated his allegations against malfunction of EVMs used in the elections. Hardik, who supported Congress, had raised doubts over the EVMs after initial rounds suggested a close fight between the Congress and BJP during the early round of counting on Monday.

On EVM malfunction, Hardik Patel said, " Whatever Election Commission says cannot be the be all and end all. If a candidate says there have been issues with EVMs, the VVPAT slips must be re-counted by the Commission."

Speaking on Congress party performance, he said, "Congress has emerged as a strong opposition in Gujarat. We will have to see how they serve people while also playing their role of the opposition."

Two conveners of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) - Lalit Vasoya from Saurashtra and Kirit Patel from Patan - won from Dhoraji and Patan seats. Other PAAS-backed candidates Ashok Jirawala from Kamrej and B M Mangukia from Thakkarbapanagar lost to BJP.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a simple majority in the Gujarat elections by winning 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly. However, the tally of the saffron party dipped from 115 in 2012 as the Congress put up a good show by winning 77 seats against its previous tally of 61.

OneIndia News