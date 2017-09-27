VTU MBA Results 2017 semester 4 results declared, how to check

The VTU MBA Results 2017 semester 4 results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, Karnataka has declared the Master of Business Administration (MBA) June-July 2017 non-CBCS semester four results. The results are available on vtu.ac.in.

How to check VTU MBA Semester 4 Results 2017:

Go to vtu.ac.in .

. Click on the results section - under examinations tab - given on the homepage of VTU website

Click on "Click here for Non-CBCS Results" tab from next page

Enter your details in the next page open there

View results

Take a printout

OneIndia News