VTU MBA Results 2017 semester 4 results declared, how to check

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, Karnataka has declared the Master of Business Administration (MBA) June-July 2017 non-CBCS semester four results. The results are available on vtu.ac.in.
How to check VTU MBA Semester 4 Results 2017:
- Go to vtu.ac.in.
- Click on the results section - under examinations tab - given on the homepage of VTU website
- Click on "Click here for Non-CBCS Results" tab from next page
- Enter your details in the next page open there
- View results
- Take a printout
