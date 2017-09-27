VTU MBA Results 2017 semester 4 results declared, how to check

The VTU MBA Results 2017 semester 4 results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, Karnataka has declared the Master of Business Administration (MBA) June-July 2017 non-CBCS semester four results. The results are available on vtu.ac.in.

How to check VTU MBA Semester 4 Results 2017:

  • Go to vtu.ac.in.
  • Click on the results section - under examinations tab - given on the homepage of VTU website
  • Click on "Click here for Non-CBCS Results" tab from next page
  • Enter your details in the next page open there
  • View results
  • Take a printout

Story first published: Wednesday, September 27, 2017, 8:37 [IST]
