    Kerala Assembly elections 2021 vote share

    Vote Percentage of Parties in Kerala 2021: CPI 25.4%, Cong 25.1, BJP 11.3

    Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 03: Pinarayi Vijayan created history when he led the CPI(M) back to victory in Kerala for a second time. His party secured 62 seats, while the CPI bagged 17 seats.

    The Congress on the other hand secured 21 seats, while the IUML ended up with 15 seats. The CPI (M)'s vote share stood at 25.4 per cent followed by the Congress which was at 25.1 per cent.

    The BJP's vote share was at 11.3 per cent while the CPI's was at 7.6 per cent. In case of the others it was 14.9 per cent, while for the IUML it was 8.3 per cent. 0.47 per cent of the people exercised NOTA.

    Story first published: Monday, May 3, 2021, 11:39 [IST]
