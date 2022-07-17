YouTube
  • search
Trending Sri Lanka Crisis Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    'Vote according to conscience': Yashwant Sinha's appeal ahead of Presidential poll

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 17: Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha on Sunday appealed to all political parties to vote for him in tomorrow's election, in which he is contesting against NDA's presidential pick Droupadi Murmu.

    Sinha in his statement reiterated that the presidential election is not about the two candidates, but it's a contest between two ideologies.

    Vote according to conscience: Yashwant Sinhas appeal ahead of Presidential poll

    Sinha said he stands for safeguarding India's democracy, while Droupadi Murmu is supported by those "who are mounting daily attacks on democracy."

    Sinha in his statement reiterated that the presidential election is not about the two candidates, but it's a contest between two ideologies.

    Presidential Poll: BJD, Cong & BJP ask MLAs not to leave Bhubaneswar till MondayPresidential Poll: BJD, Cong & BJP ask MLAs not to leave Bhubaneswar till Monday

    "The election to the post of president of India this time is taking place under extraordinary circumstances. The country is facing multiple problems on various fronts but the most important problem that we are facing is the problem of safeguarding and protecting our Constitution," Sinha said.

    "I stand for safeguarding India's democracy, while Droupadi Murmu is supported by those "who are mounting daily attacks on democracy," Sinha said.

    "I stand for protecting secularism, a preambular pillar of our Constitution. My rival candidate belongs to a party that has made no secret of its resolve to destroy this pillar and establish majoritarian supremacy," the statement said.

    Yashwant Sinha
    Know all about
    Yashwant Sinha

    "I stand for encouraging politics of consensus and cooperation. My rival candidate is backed by a party that practices politics of conflict and confrontation," it added.

    Comments

    More PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    presidential elections 2022 yashwant sinha

    Story first published: Sunday, July 17, 2022, 15:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X