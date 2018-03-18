VK Sasikala's husband hospitalised, condition critical

Sidelined AIADMK leader VK Sasikala's husband, Natarajan Maruthappa, has been admitted to a hospital in Chennai with severe chest infection and his condition is said to be critical. Maruthappa, who was admitted to Gleneagles Global Hospital in Chennai on March 16, is in the ICU and has been put on ventilator, said reports.

"Natarajan Maruthappa has been admitted in the ICU,Gleneagles Global Hospital on 16th March, 2018, with severe chest infection. He is on ventilator support and his condition is critical," ANI quoted a statement from the hospital saying.

Even in October, 2017, Maruthappa was admitted to the same hospital for liver failure, kidney failure and lung congestion. He has been getting treatment for chronic liver disease for over an year and was advised by the doctors to undergo liver and kidney transplantation. He has been listed with the Tamil Nadu Organ Sharing (TNOS) for donor liver transplantation.

Maruthappa then underwent a seven-and-a-half hour kidney and liver transplant surgery on October 3. He got organs from 19-year-old Karthik N, who was declared brain dead after a road accident in Pudukottai district.

VK Sasikala is in a Bengaluru jail after her conviction in a DA case. Though the two had been estranged for years, Maruthappa had reportedly hinted in many recent interviews that the couple would get back after Sasikala's term of imprisonment.

OneIndia News

