Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta to tie knot on Apr 22: Check details here

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 13: Putting an end to all the speculations and rumors, Tamil actor and producer Vishnu Vishal and badminton player Jwala Gutta, who got engaged in September last year, decided to tie the knot on April 22.

The lovebirds had announced their engagement in September 2020.

Sharing a photo of their wedding card, Vishnu Vishal wrote:

"Life is a journey... embrace it... have faith and take the leap...Need all your love and support as always...."

The text on their wedding card read: "With the blessing of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage, in a private affair in presence of near and dear - We are getting married. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon is over the years and seek blessings as we embark on this journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness"

Badminton player Jwala Gutta and Kollywood actor Vishnu Vishal have been dating for quite some time now. The couple often posts lovey-dovey photos with each other on social media.