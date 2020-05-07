  • search
    Visakhapatnam Gas Leak: Death toll mounts to 11; Helpline numbers released

    New Delhi, May 07: Andhra Pradesh government, on Thursday, released helpline numbers after gas leak from a chemical factory claimed several lives in Vizag (also known as Visakhapatnam).

    A helpdesk is being set up for response to the Vizag gas leak, Andhra Pradesh Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has said.

    Taking to Twitter, the minister said, "In an ongoing effort to assist the rescue operations in #Gasleak incident in Vizag, a #helpdesk is being set up at Dept of Industries GM office in Vizag."

    Those in distress due to the Visakhapatnam gas leak tragedy can dial the following helpline numbers:

    S.Prasada Rao, DD - 7997952301

    8919239341

    R. Brahma, IPO - 9701197069

    On Thursday, around 2.30 am, styrene gas leaked from a chemical plant of LG Polymers.

    The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has evacuated around 1,000-1,500 people from nearby areas.

    The Centre on Wednesday said 11 people died and 1,000 others were exposed to the gas leak at a chemical factory in Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Director General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) S N Pradhan said leakage from the factory is now minimal but the NDRF personnel will be at the spot till it is totally plugged. As of now 11 people have lost their lives due to the gas leak, he said at a hurriedly convened press conference here.

    Member of the National Disaster Management Authority Kamal Kishore said that about 1,000 people living in nearby areas of the factory have been exposed to the gas leak. Pradhan said 500 people belonging to 200-250 families living in 3 km radius have been evacuated to the safer places.

    Thursday, May 7, 2020, 15:43 [IST]
