Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma call on PM Modi, invite him for wedding reception

Ace cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who recently got married in Italy, on Wednesday, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to their wedding reception to be held in Delhi tomorrow.

#WATCH Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma met PM Narendra Modi today to extend wedding reception invitation. pic.twitter.com/JZBrVLlkEJ — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2017

The Prime Minister also spoke to the couple for a few minutes and congratulated them on their wedding. The couple was dressed in traditional attire with Kohli in navy blue sherwani and Anushka in bright blue salwar.

Kohli is not part of the Indian team for ODIs and T20s in the ongoing series against Sri Lanka. Kohli took a break from busy cricket schedule to marry girlfriend Anushka ahead of the important tour of South Africa.

[Virat Kohli 'not a patriot' because he married Anushka abroad: BJP MLA]

The couple got married in a Tuscan resort earlier this month in a closely guarded ceremony and shared photos of their wedding on social media. The cricketer and actor are among India's most popular celebrities and stories of their romance have made headlines for years.

OneIndia News