    Viral video: This 19-year-old runs 10 Km every night after work at Midnight; Netizens hail his spirit

    New Delhi, Mar 21: A 19-year-old boy has now become an overnight Internet sensation after a video of his midnight run in Noida was shared by national award-winning filmmaker Vinod Kapri.

    Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

    Captioned "This is PURE GOLD"

    The 2:20-minute-long clip shows, Pradeep Mehra, who hails from Uttarakhand, jogging a distance of 10 km from Noida's Sector 16 to Barola midnight, refusing a lift from Kapri who chanced upon him while driving.

    It's not surprising to see such people walking back home from their work. It happens in every city and small town. But some do it with determination and a clear objective of achieving what they want.

    On being asked why he runs, the Almora boy said that he is preparing to join the Indian Army.

    "Why don't you run in the morning?", asked Kapri, to which, Pradeep answered that, I'm not able to wake up and run, as I have to go to work by 8 am and cook food.

    On being asked where is his parents, the boy tells that his mother is back home and is hospitalised.

    When the filmmaker says that this clip is going to go viral, the boy replies, "Who is going to recognize me."

    "I'm not doing anything wrong even if it goes viral," the boy says.

    Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat also praised Pradeep.

    The clip has now collected over 36 lakh views and over 1.53 lakh likes.

    After the clip went viral, netizens heaped praises on the boy for his hard work and determination.

    Story first published: Monday, March 21, 2022, 12:58 [IST]
    X