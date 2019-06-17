Viral video: Tempo driver attacks cops with sword, cops fight back in Delhi

India

New Delhi, June 17:

New Delhi, June 17: Tension gripped in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar after a police man was injured after being allegedly attacked by a tempo driver with a sword on Sunday. The incident happened after the police's vehicle and the tempo met with an accident.

This was followed by members of the Sikh community protesting outside the Mukherjee Nagar police station against alleged excesses. The video of the incident has gone viral on various social media.

In the video, the tempo driver is seen threatening the policeman with the sword and injuring him when he tried to catch it.

Police said the incident took place on Sunday evening. The police claim that two of their men were injured in the attack. The Gramin Seva driver, however, alleged that he was attacked by the cops first.

The policemen identified as assistant sub-inspectors Sanjay Malik and Devendra, and constable Pushpendra have been suspended, the police said.

It is alleged the policemen dragged the Gramin Seva driver and his son out of their auto and thrashed them. In the video, the policemen could be seen dragging he driver's son while one of them hits him with a lathi.

The Delhi Police had issued a statement that said, "The alleged incident followed an accident caused by a Gramin Sewa tempo to a police vehicle. Thereafter, a police officer was also assaulted on the head by the tempo driver with a sword. Further, the tempo was driven dangerously and caused injuries to a policeman in the leg."

The police statement said the matter is being enquired into by the additional deputy commissioner of police (northwest).

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal speaking on the incident said,''It's an unfortunate incident. We condemn the incident. I appeal to the LG and Home Minister to take strict action against the accused police officers.''