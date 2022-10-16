Viral video: When a tanker got swept away by an overflowing stream!

Karnataka: Viral video shows Dalits being asked to serve CM Bommai only branded tea

Trichy senior cop in trouble for sharing nude pics on official WhatsApp group

'There's no Hogwarts without you, Hagrid': Twitter pays rich tribute to Robbie Coltrane

On camera: College student molested by auto driver doesn't let go off him

Viral video: Shashi Tharoor joins Bihu dancers during poll campaigning in Assam

India

oi-Deepika S

Guwahati, Oct 16: A video of Shashi Tharoor, Congress presidential candidate, grooving to to the beat of folk artistes performing Bihu dance in Guwahati, Assam, has gone viral on social media.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the MP from Thiruvananthapuram joins a group of artists as they perform the traditional dance form Bihu with a big smile on his face at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati.

#WATCH | Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor joins the folk artists in Guwahati, Assam as they perform the Bihu dance at Rajiv Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/kK19wKiuGh — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2022

Since being posted the video has garnered more than 40,000 views on the social media platform.

Tharoor, who is fighting a friendly battle against veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge for the presidential post, is on a campaign to mobilise his supporters across cities.

Will take everyone along if elected Congress president: Shashi Tharoor

"This guy deserves to win for sure," said a Twitter user.

"Finally a president for Congress we can believe in!," wrote another.

"Still better than didi doing dandiya," wrote a third Twitter user.

I feel @ShashiTharoor will be best choice for @INCIndia . He will surely have the ability to challange @BJP4India . — Pradeep Patidar (@ppatidar12) October 15, 2022

He may challenge Rahul Gandhi as well. — Prabhat Ranjan (@prabhatranjansr) October 15, 2022

Tharoor on Saturday claimed that youngsters and people in "lower levels" of the party are supporting him, while seniors are backing his rival Mallikarjun Kharge.

He also asserted that no Congress president can function keeping a distance from the Gandhi family as their DNA runs through the party's blood.

"I am getting support from the young voters. I am getting good feedback from the lower levels. The seniors are going with Kharge. We have been talking about change and older people resist it," Tharoor told a press conference as part of his campaign trail.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, October 16, 2022, 15:52 [IST]