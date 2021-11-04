Viral Video: Man abuses dog, Gets hit by cow; netizens call it 'Karma'

New Delhi, Nov 04: A disturbing video of a man harassing a dog by pulling up the canine by its neck, wringing its ears as it howls in pain took an unexpected turn when a cow turned the tables on him.

In the 15-second video shared on Twitter by Bhubaneswar-based Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Service, a man - dressed in a checkered shirt and trousers, is seen cruelly picking up a dog by both ears and pressing both sides of the animal's skull. The woeful dog can be seen yelping in pain with background voices of people seemingly doing nothing to stop the abusive man. Suddenly, a cow can be seen rushing in and pushing the abuser to the ground allowing the dog to escape.

The video has over 46.74 lakh views and comments from netizens who are angry, appalled and shamed by the human's behaviour.

Meanwhile, PETA India said it needs information about the abusive man so that it can lead to a case, his arrest and conviction. "Anyone with information about the identity of the abuser is urged to contact PETA India's animal emergency helpline on (0) 9820122602 or e-mail Info@petaindia.org. The informer's identity will be kept confidential upon request," PETA India said in a release.

Story first published: Thursday, November 4, 2021, 14:02 [IST]