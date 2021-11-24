Viral video: ‘In search of diamonds’, man tries to enter lion enclosure, handed over to police

Hyderabad, Nov 24: In a strange and quirky stories from Hyderabad, a man attempted to enter the Nehru Zoological Park, almost became lunch for a hungry African Lion. However, timely action by the zoo keepers helped the man from jumping into the enclosure, averting a major tragedy.

In the viral video, a man, identified as Sai Kumar, was seen sitting on the wall of the enclosure, as 6-year-old male African Lion, named Manohar was eagerly waiting below for the rare flesh.

Kumar can be seen seated on the slope of a boulder adjoining the enclosure even as a lion was waiting down below. The 31-year-old was stopped by the staff while he was waiting for the lion to move away so that he could enter the enclosure.

"Today, at around 03.30 pm, a person who was walking vulnerably on the boulders of the African Lion moat area, where the lions are released in the exhibited enclosure at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad which is a absolutely prohibited area, was rescued and caught by the zoo staff and handed over to the Bahadurpura Police Station by lodging a complaint. In an enquiry it came to know that his name is G Sai Kumar, aged about 31-years old," The Hyderabad Zoo said in a statement.

According to Indian Express, Kumar told police officers that he was looking for diamonds which he believed were hidden in the lion's enclosure.

In a similar incident, recently, a cat got trapped in an enclosure for tigers, and attacked by the big. Soon after, two keepers run into the enclosure and rescue the kitten. The kitten is now safe and healthy.

"The brave miracle kitten. This little stray got into one of the tiger enclosures and was caught by the tigers. She's doing well now and won't be a little stray anymore," Dubai princess Latifa Rashed Al Maktoum wrote on Instagram. The Dubai princess shared an update on the kitten, saying that it was being checked by the vet.

Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 12:49 [IST]