Viral video: 25-year-old man rescued by Chennai woman cop, dies at hospital

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Nov 11: While Chennai is battling incessant rains, a woman police officer carrying a worker from a crematorium who fainted went viral in the social media on Thursday.

In the 1.28 minute clip, the 53-year-old police officer could be seen lifting a lean man from the wet floor of a crematorium premises and carried him on her shoulder to the street and rushed him to a nearby hospital in an autorickshaw.

The man in the footage is said to be a crematorium worker and he had reportedly fainted amid heavy rains. She was assisted in her effort by two other local men. However, a day after being rescued by a police officer, 25-year-old Udhaya Kumar died at government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital on Friday morning.

"We were working on removing a big tree that had fallen when I received information about a man who had fallen unconscious in the cemetery. I gave first aid and then carried him. An auto came there and we sent him to hospital," she was quoted as saying.

Rajeshwari said that she had also reassured his mother about support from the police department.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: TP Chatram Police Station's Inspector Rajeshwari carries an unconscious man, on her shoulders, to an autorickshaw in a bid to rush him to a nearby hospital.



Chennai is facing waterlogging due to incessant rainfall here.



(Video Source: Police staff) pic.twitter.com/zrMInTqH9f — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2021

According to news reports, Rajeswari had received a call around 8.15 am in the morning. The call from the control room said that a man, R Udhayakumar, had apparently died at the cemetery in the TP Chatram area after a branch had fallen on him. The female cop rushed with her team to the cemetery spot.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Friday felicitated Inspector Rajeswari for her rescue work yesterday during Chennai rains.

Story first published: Friday, November 12, 2021, 17:21 [IST]