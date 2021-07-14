Takes a lot of heart to walk after a heart surgery: This toddler nails it in this video

Viral video: 23-year-old Bride goes to marriage venue on SUV's bonnet, booked by Pune police

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Pune, Jul 13: A 23-year-old woman who was en route to her wedding ceremony sitting on the bonnet of a moving SUV on Tuesday was booked along with some others for the Motor Vehicle Act violating stunt, a video of which went viral on social media, police in Pune in Maharashtra said on Tuesday.

The vehicle was on its way to Saswad, where the marriage function was organised, while the video was shot in the morning when it was moving along Dive Ghat on Pune-Saswad Road here, a Loni Kalbhor police station official said.

Bodi tribe's fattest man considered to be hottest; Big belly claims to attract more women for marriage

"The woman was on the bonnet of the moving vehicle while a man on a motorcycle was shooting a video. We have booked the woman, the videographer and other people in the vehicle, including the driver, under Motor Vehicle Act provisions and sections of IPC, Disaster Management Act, Maharashtra COVID Regulation Act etc. None of them were wearing masks either," the official informed.

Recently, Comedian Sugandha Mishra was booked for violating COVID-19 protocols. The actor is now married to Sanket Bhosale. The couple tied the knot in Punjab's Phagwara on April 26th.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 0:36 [IST]