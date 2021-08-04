This granny has the moves: Watch her shake a leg to I don’t believe in soulmates

Egg rolls are yummy! But have you tried eating a two feet long one?

Viral: HDFC job ad says ‘2021 Batch students not eligible’, Bank issues clarification

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 04: A recent job circular by the HDFC Bank for hiring branch sales officers in Tamil Nadu that read, '2021 passed out candidates are not eligible' has gone viral on various social media platforms.

The circular was issued on behalf of HDFC Bank by its vendor and it had landed the former in a piquant situation.

The advertisement started making rounds on social media after a Twitter user posted a picture of the job circular and wrote, "This is atrocious!". The user also tagged the bank's official handle.

NASA shares '13 billion years' worth of data’ in this viral video, wows twitter

"2021 passed out candidates are not eligible" read a line in the advertisement.

However, the Bank issued a clarification saying, "This is a typo and we regret the error. Graduates can apply irrespective of the year of passing as long as they meet the age criteria. We have already issued the corrected advertisement."

Hi Gayathri, this is a typo and we regret the error. Graduates can apply irrespective of the year of passing as long as they meet the age criteria. We have already issued the correct advertisement shared here. -Zubin — HDFC Bank Cares (@HDFCBank_Cares) August 3, 2021

This recruitment drive is said to have taken place in Madurai on Tuesday and candidates who graduated this year were also among those who appeared.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, August 4, 2021, 16:34 [IST]