    Viral: HDFC job ad says ‘2021 Batch students not eligible’, Bank issues clarification

    New Delhi, Aug 04: A recent job circular by the HDFC Bank for hiring branch sales officers in Tamil Nadu that read, '2021 passed out candidates are not eligible' has gone viral on various social media platforms.

    The circular was issued on behalf of HDFC Bank by its vendor and it had landed the former in a piquant situation.

    The advertisement started making rounds on social media after a Twitter user posted a picture of the job circular and wrote, "This is atrocious!". The user also tagged the bank's official handle.

    "2021 passed out candidates are not eligible" read a line in the advertisement.

    However, the Bank issued a clarification saying, "This is a typo and we regret the error. Graduates can apply irrespective of the year of passing as long as they meet the age criteria. We have already issued the corrected advertisement."

    This recruitment drive is said to have taken place in Madurai on Tuesday and candidates who graduated this year were also among those who appeared.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 4, 2021, 16:34 [IST]
    X