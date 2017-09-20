Violence in Tripura: Journalist hacked to death, sec 144 imposed

A journalist was hacked to death on Wednesday while he was covering a clash between members of Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) and CPI-M's tribal wing Tripura Rajaer Upajati Ganamukti Parishad (TRUGP) in Mandai, Tripura, on Wednesday, said reports.

Section 144 has been imposed in West Tripura and Khowai due to the clashes.

According to reports, the IPFT members killed journalist Shantanu Bhowmik, 28, during the melee.

"It has been reported will have to inquire and if so will ask Police to act properly," Tripura Minister Bhanu Lal Saha told ANI.

On Tuesday, over 60 members of TRUGP were injured in separate attacks allegedly by rival IPFT cadres at 12 places in Tripura.

Tension started brewing after workers from the two parties had assembled in Mandai despite prohibitory orders under Section 144.

OneIndia News