Violence in Arunachal Pradesh over Modi govt’s flip-flop on Chakma-Hajong refugees

Itanagar, Sep 20: On Tuesday, Arunachal Pradesh witnessed several violent incidents during a 12-hour dawn-to-dusk bandh to protest against the Narendra Modi government's decision to grant citizenship to Chakma and Hajong refugees settled in the state for decades.

The strike was called by the powerful students' organisation, All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU), and had the support of various political parties, including the Congress, tribal organisations, NGOs and civil society groups.

The bandh was observed in most parts of the state as schools, colleges, banks and government offices remained closed. As per reports, the bandh turned violent in several parts of the state after protesters put vehicles on fire.

In the state capital, Itanagar, clashes were reported between the police and the protesters. Later, the police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the agitating crowd in Itanagar. The clashes led to the injury of several protesters and three police personnel in Itanagar, as per media reports.

Tobom Dai, AAPSU general secretary, said the bandh's success showcased that the indigenous people were against the Centre's decision to grant citizenship to Chakma and Hajong refugees. Dai added that the protest movement would intensify if a solution was not forthcoming.

The leaders of the AAPSU warned of a non-cooperation movement against the Centre if required and questioned the silence of the state Members of Parliament (MPs) on the highly controversial matter.

The protesters maintained that they were forced to call for a bandh on the Chakma-Hajong refugees as the Centre did not pay heed to their repeated requests. "How can New Delhi take a decision on a serious issue without taking the people of Arunachal Pradesh into confidence?" Dai asked.

"Not only the union's volunteers, but even the public took to the streets. The people supported the bandh call not for the AAPSU but for the sake of Arunachal Pradesh," said AAPSU president Hawa Bagang. Bangang, however, expressed regret over violent incidents reported during the bandh.

The contentious issue of Chakma-Hajong refugees, settled in Arunachal Pradesh for several decades, came to the forefront once again after the Union home ministry last week announced that it would grant citizenship to over one lakh Chakma and Hajong refugees, comprising Buddhists and Hindus, as per the 2015 Supreme Court's order.

However, after witnessing public anger over its announcement, the Union home ministry on Tuesday did a U-turn saying the Supreme Court's order was "unimplementable" as it would change the state's demography.

"The Centre will move the apex court seeking modification in its earlier order as it is not implementable. We cannot accept it as the rights of the indigenous people of Arunachal Pradesh should be protected," junior home minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters on Tuesday. Asked about the Centre's earlier decision to grant citizenship to them, Rijiju refused to comment.

The state chief minister Pema Khandu on Monday voiced the anxiety of the people of the state on granting citizenship to Chakma and Hajong refugees in Arunachal Pradesh.

In a letter to Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, Khandu said the matter was of deep emotional concern and his state was not ready to accept any infringement of the constitutional protection given to the tribals of the state, an official release said.

He said Arunachal Pradesh, with its unique history, is governed by a special act--The Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873. Section 2 of the act prohibits all citizens of India or any class of such citizens from going beyond such line without a pass issued under the hand and seal of an officer authorised with such function.

"Section 7 of the regulation says it shall not be lawful for any person, not being a native of the district, comprised in the preamble of this regulation, to acquire any interest in land or the product of land beyond the said inner line...," he said.

The letter said Arunachal Pradesh is a predominantly tribal state and the Constitution gives special protection rights to the people of the state. "Therefore, as mentioned by me in our meeting recently, I reiterate that the people of my state are not ready to accept any infringement on the constitutional protection bestowed on our tribals and want to ensure that the ethnic composition and the special rights enjoyed by the tribes of the state are safeguarded at all cost," Khandu said in the letter.

He solicited the Union home minister's support in protecting the tribal rights and securing the sanctity of the inner-line permit (ILP) in the state, the release added.

The Chakmas and Hajongs, fleeing religious persecution in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), had migrated to India in the 1960s. They were rehabilitated mostly in Arunachal Pradesh (1964-69).

OneIndia News