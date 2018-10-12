India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Vidyasagar University Part 2 results declared on vidyasagar.ac.in

By Vikash Aiyappa
    Kolkata, Oct 12: The Vidyasagar University Part 2 results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    The Vidyasagar University Bachelor of Science (B.Sc), Bachelor of Arts (B.A) and Bachelor of Commerce part 2 exam results can also be accessed from the third party websites. The University has released the degree part 2 results on the official website of the varsity of the candidates who have attended the exam for their third year honours course. The results are available on vidyasagar.ac.in.

    How to check Vidyasagar University Part 2 results:

    • Go to vidyasagar.ac.in
    • Click on results link
    • Click on relevant stream
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Friday, October 12, 2018, 7:23 [IST]
