Video of woman's mimicry of Alia Bhatt's character Isha from Brahmastra goes viral | WATCH

    New Delhi, Sep 13: It's no doubt that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Brahmastra' is currently creating havoc on the box office globally. As audience continues to share it's views and experience of watching the film, many have also begun sharing memes and their versions of some element that stood out.

    So, when a woman named 22-year-old Chandni Bhabhda shared a video of herself enacting Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt's dialogues from Brahmastra, it obviously took the internet by storm.

    Taking a dig at Alia's character, Isha in the film, Chandni wrote, "Isha tumhara Button hai."

    The video has gone viral on Instagram. In the video, she can be playing out dialogues from the film by calling Ranbir's character's name 'Shiva'. She keeps repeating the name Shiva, very much like Alia has done in the film, and for which 'Brahmastra' has also been criticised. Chandni's recreation of dialogues in her own way is a must watch. Check out Chandni's post.

    Netizens were thoroughly amused by Chandni's mimicry and her talent.

    One user wrote, "I was waiting for your creation even more than the movie." Another commented, "Omg it's ultimate.. going movie today night show now to watch this mimic." A third said, "How can this video be so on point!"

    The film has so far grossed 220 crore at the global box office.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 19:03 [IST]
    X