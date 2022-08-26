Video of aged people playing in park is best thing you will see on internet today

Video of toddler serving Dosa will make you go aww. Watch

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 26: The internet is big fan of cute kid videos. Off late, videos of kids attempting to cook have become a trend and the internet is filled with such videos. In another such video that has gone viral on various social media platform is an adorable toddler that can be seen serving Dosa to his mother.

The video was originally shared on the Instagram account of this one-year-old boy named Joshik. This particular reel features, Joshik trying to serve Dosa to a plate. In the video, the parent can be seen having dosa, and soon the toddler comes walking towards her with Dosa placed on a spatula. When he reaches near her plate, he flips the Dosa adorably for her. Take a look at the full video here:

The video has got over 1 million likes already on Instagram and people have been sharing their reactions to the video.

While many found the video as cute, they were also few who noticed the balance he had while bringing the Dosa from the kitchen.

One person wrote, "Awww, such a cutie. The way he was handling the Dosa and flipped the Dosa, so cute." Another wrote, "He did it as if he is serving the dosa for many years." Someone also added, "Aww, look at the dedication!"

Story first published: Friday, August 26, 2022, 17:03 [IST]