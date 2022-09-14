Video of group dancing and twerking to 'Kala Chasma' at Haridwar temple goes viral, netizens demand action

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 14: Social media are the best platforms that can help you to become an overnight sensation. Recently, a video clip of several youngsters dancing at the holy Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar in Uttarakhand

has gone viral on various social media platforms with several people demanded action against those responsible for the act.

In the video, a group of individuals can be seen joining the viral dance to the popular Bollywood song 'Kala Chashma'.

Video of woman's mimicry of Alia Bhatt's character Isha from Brahmastra goes viral | WATCH

Camera and mobile should be banned in the temple premises pic.twitter.com/q3ni8SXBhs — Suraj Goswami 🌞 (@atit_sg) September 13, 2022

In the 15-second video clip, a guy from the group gets on all fours and twerks to the beats of the song. However, the video drew instant condemnation online from those on Twitter. Take a look at it

बवlसीर at #HarkiPauri of #Haridwar 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️



No words 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️



Can I use D words for these Hindus ? pic.twitter.com/WQC2IPImNX — Agorl Ethaana (@ahorl_Eteena) September 13, 2022

Bugs destroyed Rishikesh and now Haridwar... we are onset to be doomed https://t.co/rEbPNiDe8h — Sriram V (@srimcafee) September 13, 2022

See thats what happens with people. I took a stand for women dancing in ladies-only-party but this shit just didnt stop there. Did it?? Instance and people like these wont stop until they get thrashed by people on SM as well as outside. https://t.co/5YrIw5qYWu — बींदनी गोलगप्पा🤓 (@Golgappa_09) September 13, 2022

Wrong parenting and no sense of worship and Bhakti. No teachings of Sanatan literature taught..



Instagram, Tik Tok and Facebook generation will ruin Sanatan Dharma



Holy Haridwar Temple now turned pub



and when mobile get banned in the temple premises, they will cry from roof pic.twitter.com/nXEzowu5pa — Maniksha Gaurav (@ManikshaG) September 13, 2022

Twerking and dancing at holy places for Instagram views and likes?? Not sure where we are heading #Haridwar pic.twitter.com/aOEb3RyRMl — Vineeth K (@DealsDhamaka) September 13, 2022

Istg people like these deserve to be banned from each and every temple. If you can't maintain proper sanctity and decorum expected of you in a holy site, especially one is such a important city as Haridwar, you don't deserve entering the temple. https://t.co/UDnHl6k47b — ÆR🇮🇳 พระอิศวร (@schiewum) September 13, 2022

According to reports, Tanmay Vashisht, General Secretary of Ganga Sabha has filed a complained with local police and has demanded strict action. He further described the act as 'playing with the dignity of Dharmanagari'.

Meanwhile, the Haridwar police have launched an investigation against the identified individuals, though they are yet to make an official statement yet.

Har ki Pauri, arguably the most famous ghat in the temple town, is visited by devotees and visitors in large number seeking the blessings of Holy Ganga by offering their prayers. It is also the place where the world famous Kumbha Mela takes place every twelve years and the Ardh Kumbh Mela which takes place every 6 years. Millions of pilgrims take part in the proceedings and it witnesses the largest ever congregation of human beings anywhere on the Planet. Even otherwise, the city of Haridwar is packed with pilgrims throughout the year.