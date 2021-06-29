YouTube
    Video of elephant drinking water from sprinkler goes viral. Twitter showers all its love

    Elephants are not only intelligent but have found them to be incredibly playful. The Internet is flooded with such videos of elephants which never fail to make people smile. A clip involving an elephant and a water sprinkler is the latest thing that is winning headers on the internet.

    The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust posted a 23-second clip on twitter, in which the elephant can be seen drinking cool water from a sprinkler in the park, to quench his thirst.

    While another elephant patiently waited for his turn at the sprinkler.

    "Nothing beats a fresh and cooling drink from the tap (or sprinkler)," reads the caption of the post.

    Water is essential for everyone's survival. Your body needs to consume a significant amount of water each day to function properly. But, did you know? Elephants require more than most - up to 50 gallons a day!

    Let us take a look at the twitter reaction

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 10:11 [IST]
