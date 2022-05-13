Video of cobra drinking water from a glass goes viral

New Delhi, May 13: A video of a 'black cobra' drinking water from a glass has gone viral on social media.

In the video, a man is seen fearlessly holding a glass of water while sitting on the grass. While the snake has its mouth inside the glass and takes a sip.

The viral clip was shared by a Twitter user in response to IFS Susanta Nanda's tweet where he shared a video of some adorable ducklings and a baby monkey eating watermelon together.

Monkey and ducklings are eating watermelon and here u are watching the king cobra actually drinking water from a glass held in the hand. They too have to be hydrated then n there.But they don't open the mouth to drink water there is a small nostrils through which they suck water pic.twitter.com/6g2nZUUXke — ncsukumar (@ncsukumar1) August 23, 2021

"Monkey and ducklings are eating watermelon and here u are watching the king cobra actually drinking water from a glass held in the hand. They too have to be hydrated then n there. But they don't open the mouth to drink water there is a small nostril through which they suck water," the user posted.

It is worth to mention that it is an old video from August 2021 but resurfaced as the video of a thirsty cobra drinking water from a glass is a treat for the eyes. Since posted, the video has garnered thousands of likes and comments. Let us know, what do you think of the video.

Story first published: Friday, May 13, 2022, 17:48 [IST]