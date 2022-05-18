YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Video of Bengaluru girls fighting on street goes viral, reason unknown

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, May 18: A horrifying video of school girls fighting outside a private school in Bengaluru is going viral on social media.

    In the unverified video, a group of schoolgirls with uniforms can be seen violently pulling each other's hair, pushing, punching, and even kicking each other.

    Video of Bengaluru girls fighting on street goes viral, reason unknown
    Image Courtesy: @hasanadnanO1

    The viral clip shows two gangs of girls wearing Bishop Cotton Girls' School uniforms fighting near Vittal Malya road, joined by some girls, not in uniform.

    Meanwhile, a girl is seen being dragged down some stairs before hitting her head.

    However, there is no information about what exactly started the incident yet but screenshots from social media have been making the rounds.

    The social media is abuzz with the rumors that the feud between two girls over one of their boyfriends.

    The viral video also shows a girl bleeding from her nose after being pushed towards the barricades.

    Comments

    More bengaluru News  

    Read more about:

    viral news bengaluru

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 17:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 18, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X