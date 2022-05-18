Pre-monsoon rain lashes Bengaluru, Orange alert issued as city to receive light showers for next 4 days| VIDEO

Video of Bengaluru girls fighting on street goes viral, reason unknown

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, May 18: A horrifying video of school girls fighting outside a private school in Bengaluru is going viral on social media.

In the unverified video, a group of schoolgirls with uniforms can be seen violently pulling each other's hair, pushing, punching, and even kicking each other.

The viral clip shows two gangs of girls wearing Bishop Cotton Girls' School uniforms fighting near Vittal Malya road, joined by some girls, not in uniform.

Meanwhile, a girl is seen being dragged down some stairs before hitting her head.

However, there is no information about what exactly started the incident yet but screenshots from social media have been making the rounds.

The social media is abuzz with the rumors that the feud between two girls over one of their boyfriends.

The viral video also shows a girl bleeding from her nose after being pushed towards the barricades.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 17:06 [IST]