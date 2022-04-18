Video of a grumpy cat giving into adorable puppies is what you need to watch to beat the heatwave

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 18: Videos of animals never fail to put a smile on your face. Now what if you get a cat and puppies in one frame.

A video was shared on Reddit showing how a cat reacts upon meeting quite a few puppies. The grey cat is sitting on top of a bed and then a number of puppies come along.

One puppy thinks he is very brave and gets very close to the cat. The cat gets a bit grumpy. However the cat tolerates the puppy. The video was posted with the title Kitty sees them for the First Time.

The post since being shared has been upvoted 92 per cent ans has 876 comments.

I like how the cat gave in in the end of the clip. Nobody can resist the affection of a young pup. That look of defeat at the end lol.Those tiny tails are going a mile a minute. I love puppy wags. I'm surprised the cat didn't jump off the bed. Mine would have are some of the comments posted under the video.

Story first published: Monday, April 18, 2022, 15:12 [IST]