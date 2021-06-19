Video of a dog’s transformation after 3 kg of matted hair was shaved off will leave you in tears

The veterinary team at the KC Pet Project have magical hands. When a 11 year old Shih Tzu arrived at the dog shelter in Missouri City, he was sick and was barely able to walk.

The dog named Simon is possible one of the worst matted cases. The team worked on the dog for nearly two hours and shaved every single piece of matted hair off his small body.

Two members of the KC Pet Project painstakingly worked on the dog. And what transformed after this herculean effort was pure magic. After shaving his hair, they cleaned him and wrapped him in a towel and boy does he adorable now.

Taking to Instagram, KC Pet project while sharing the video wrote, "his 11 year old shih tzu came to KC Pet Project in Kansas City, MO, as a stray, and he's one of the worst matted cases we've ever seen. We can only guess how long it took to get in this condition. One thing we know for sure is that life is about to get so much better for this boy, who we're calling Simon. Our veterinary team worked for more than two hours to shave every single piece of matted hair off his tiny body. When Simon first came in and before we shaved him, he weighed nearly 20 pounds. We removed nearly 7 pounds of heavy, matted hair. We never know the condition that they'll be in once they are shaved, and surprisingly, his skin is in fairly good shape. He is skinny, he was covered in fleas, and will need to have dental surgery soon, but he's now receiving great medical care from our team and will start the healing process."

"We are always so thankful for our team at KC Pet Project who put in hard work every day to create better lives for pets like him. Donations to our organization help pets like Simon each and every day that depend on our organization for medicine, veterinary care, vaccines, food, and hope. Please consider a gift by visiting the link in our bio," they also wrote.

The video is sure moving, but we are happy that Simon is in good hands now. I'm sitting at my desk at work & am crying like a baby for this poor dog. I can't wait to get home & hug my fur babies. They are my security blanket. They always make me feel better. Bless your team for taking care of these babies, wrote one user.

Thank God he made his way to you!!! And thank all of you for the compassion, care and love you provide the pets, wrote another user. Look at his sweet face! You can actually see it now was another comment on the video.

What did you think about Simon and his transformation? Let us know in the comments section below.

