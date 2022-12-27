Victory of our ideology: BJP on Khurshid comparing Rahul to Lord Ram

BJP pointed out that Congress used to say Lord Ram as imaginary.

New Delhi, Dec 27: BJP has come down heavily on Congress for comparing Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram, saying that the grand old party can go to any extent for votes.

"It is in the DNA of the Congress party. If they want votes, they can do any kind of politics and this is the reason behind Salman Khurshid comparing our adorable deity Lord Shri Ram with such a person (Rahul Gandhi) who is out on bail and the people of India will give him the answer," ANI quoted BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia as saying.

The BJP leader called it complete sycophancy to compare man out on bail on charges of corruption to Lord Ram. "The victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party's ideology is clearly visible. This is the same Congress which used to say that Lord Ram is imaginary," he added.

"It is very clear that the Congress leaders won't hesitate to do politics only for the sake of votes. It is in the DNA of Congress party leaders," he added. Gaurav claimed that it would not be wrong to call Rahul Gandhi a Hypocrite Hindu. "When elections come, he becomes a hypocrite Hindu," Bhatiya mocked.

Salman Khurshid describes Rahul Gandhi as Lord Ram for braving Delhi cold in t-shirt

"Why did PV Narasimha Rao or Sitaram Kesari not get proper respect? Whether it is Iron man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel or Dr BR Ambedkar or Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, no one was given their deserved respect by the Congress," the BJP spokesperson questioned.

He said, "Dr BR Ambedkar and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel received Bharat Ratna in 1990 and 1991. However, Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi were given Bharat Ratna by their own cabinets. Even Rajiv Gandhi also got Bharat Ratna in 1991."

Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Monday described Rahul Gandhi as Lord Ram and called him superhuman for walking around Delhi in a t-shirt when the national capital is experiencing biting cold.

Salman Khurshid claimed that Rahul is walking around in freezing cold just wearing t-shirts for his Bharat Jodo Yatra. "Rahul Gandhi is superhuman. While we are freezing in cold and wearing jackets, he is going out in T-Shirts (for his Bharat Jodo yatra). He is like a yogi doing his 'tapasya' with focus," ANI quoted Khurshid as saying at a press conference.

Salman Khurshid joins issue with Shashi Tharoor

If the praises were not enough, Congress went ahead and compared him with Lord Ram. "Lord Ram's 'khadau' goes very far. Sometimes when Ram ji is not able to reach, Bharat takes the 'khadau' and goes to places. Like that, we have carried the 'khadau' in UP. Now that 'khadau' has reached UP, Ram ji (Rahul Gandhi) will also come," he added.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 17:28 [IST]