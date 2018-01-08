'Victims, perpetrators of communal clashes are Dalits, OBCs,' points out Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Monday pointed out that victims as well as accused in communal clashes are always Dalits or those from backward classes. Addressing a gathering during his statewide tour in Udupi, Siddaramaiah said that communal incidents will stop only when people realise this irony.

The Congress strongman took to his personal twitter account to express his concerns over victims of communal clashes in Karnataka. Two lives have been lost in mindless violence in the last one week in Suratkal alone.

"Those who die as well as kill in communal incidents are innocent children from backward classes and Dalits. Children of those putting a knife into their hands are becoming doctors and engineers. Our children are going to jail. Communalism will end only when people realise this," said a tweet from Siddaramaiah on Monday evening.

As part of his Karnataka Navanirmana Yatra- a month-long statewide tour to promote his government- Siddaramaiah visited Udupi on Monday. On Sunday evening, Siddaramaiah visited the family of Deepak Rao and Ahmed Basheer- both residents of Suratkal who were hacked to death. The government apart from announcing a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to both families has also offered a job to Deepak Rao's differently-abled brother.

Siddaramaiah's balancing act continued on Monday when he visited a temple as well as a mosque in Udupi. The promise of a fresh recommendation to the centre to include castes of Ganga, Besta, Moogaveera and Kharvi fishermen communities under Scheduled Tribes category, interest-free loans to fishermen in the upcoming budget are a few assurances that Siddaramaiah gave during his yatra on Monday.

While Sunday saw Siddaramaiah and his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath's volley of words on Twitter, the Karnataka Chief Minister continued his tirade against the saffron icon on Monday taking him on the issue of beef and food choices.

