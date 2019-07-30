CCD Owner Missing: D K Shivakumar says Siddhartha's letter 'utterly fishy, demands probe

Bengaluru, July 30: Congress leader D K Shivakumar reacted to the letter purportedly written by missing business tycoon V G Siddhartha saying that it was "unbelievable" that a "courageous" man like him "would resort to this".

"The letter purportedly written by Shri V G Siddhartha which is circulating is dated July 27th. I received a call from him on the 28th asking if we could meet up. It's unbelievable that a courageous man like him would resort to this, Shivakumar tweeted.

Saying that Siddhartha had been close to Shivakumar for "decades", he added, "However, I find this utterly fishy and urge that a thorough investigation be conducted into this matter."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam has raised question over disappearance of Siddhartha asking why a successful business tycoon was saying he had failed as an entrepreneur. Nirupam was quoting from Siddharatha's letter to his employees.

Nirupam tweeted, "Cafe Coffee Day was considered a huge success story in last 20 yrs. But suddenly, its owner and founder Siddhartha is saying today that he failed as entrepreneur. He is missing. What failed him eventually? Economic policy? Market forces? or Consumer behaviour? Or recession has arrived?"

The letter written to the Coffee Day family and Board of Directors says that he regrets as he failed to create the right profitable model despite his best efforts.

V G Siddhartha, founder of coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day owner and son-in-law of former External Affairs and Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna has reportedly gone missing from July 29 from Mangaluru.

Siddhartha got off his car at a bridge near the Nethravati River, near Mangaluru. The driver alerted family members after he didn't return for an hour. Police has begun search operations.