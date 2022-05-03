Verify background of NGOs involved in prison activities regularly: MHA tells States

New Delhi, May 03: The Union Home Ministry has written to the states and Union Territories and the prison authorities to take steps and ensure that jails do not become a breeding ground for anti-national activities.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has suggested conducting frequent inspection of prisons apart from ensuring implementation of effective administration in the prisons.

"Assessment of inmates by Psychologists and Correctional Experts may be done wherever necessary for studying the stress and behavioural issues of inmates and appropriate programs may be prescribed for them," the order read.

"States and UTs may identify and establish suitable training institutes for providing training to prison personnel on varied aspects of prisons and correctional administration on regular basis," the order also read.

Further the order said that the background of the NGOs involved in prison activities should be properly verified on a regular basis. Appropriate oversight may also be kept on the literature available in prison libraries to ensure that the inmates are not influenced by negativity.

The MHA order also suggests that first time and repeat offenders be segregated and housed in separate wards or prison complexes with a view to ensure that the habitual offenders do not negatively influence the first timers.

