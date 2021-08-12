Venkaiah Naidu, Om Birla express concern over 'disruptive behaviour' of some MPs

Vice President calls for fast-tracking of genome sequencing of new COVID-19 variants

New Delhi, Aug 12: Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday expressed deep concern over the "disruptive behaviour" of some parliamentarians during the just-concluded Monsoon session and felt such actions should not be tolerated.

A day after the stormy session ended, Birla met Naidu and the two reviewed the "unfortunate sequence of events in the Parliament" during the session.

The Vice President Secretariat tweeted that the two expressed "deep concern" over the disruptive behaviour of some parliamentarians.

"They strongly felt that such unruly behaviour should not be tolerated and appropriate action should be taken."

Earlier in the day, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi were among the ministers who met Naidu at his official residence.

They demanded action against members for unruly behaviour. On Wednesday, Naidu broke down over the huge ruckus in the House and equated the act of some opposition MPs to "sacrilege in temple of democracy". The tumultuous Monsoon session of Parliament ended on Wednesday, two days ahead of schedule.

Story first published: Thursday, August 12, 2021, 20:34 [IST]