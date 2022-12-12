Veena Kapoor's son Sachin killed mother in a fit of rage

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Dec 12: The gruesome murder of veteran actress Veena Kapoor by her own son Sachin Kapoor sent shockwaves across the film Industry. Veena Kapoor, who was a known face in the television industry was brutally beaten up by her son with a baseball bat after a quarrel. The incident came to light, when a complaint was filed by the security supervisor of Kalpataru Society who reported that the 74-year old Veena Kapoor had gone missing.

Based on the complaint, the Juhu Police swung into action and started the investigation into the case. The location of her mobile was found near her building while that of her son was in Panvel.

The next day, Veena's son along with his servant were called in to the police station and interrogated them strictly, where both confessed their crime.

Accused Sachin Kapoor during the investigation disclosed that he killed his mother in a fit of rage after hitting a baseball bat multiple times on her head. Sachin then packed her body with the help of servant in a cardboard box and drove over 90 kms to dispose of it into a river in Raigad district. He also confessed that a property dispute worth Rs 15 crore was going on between them, due to which he committed the crime.

A case was registered against Sachin Kapoor (43) and servant Chhotu alias Lalukumar Mandal (25) under sections 302, 201 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, the post-mortem report suggests the victim had several injury marks around her neck. Further investigation in the case is underway.

Amid Sachin's confession, let us take a look at what 'heat of passion' crime means in Indian law:

Cases of a crime of passion involve ex-lovers attempting murder and suicide in the state's capital and its neighbouring districts. It is usually done out of jealousy or anger and is committed to someone without hesitation. It is as terrible as homicide, with the culprit acting on uncontrollable anger and impulse. The Nanavati case of 1962 was the first in India to involve a crime of passion, according to a report by iPleaders, a blog site.

The blog further states that in IPC Section 300, which defines murder, there are four exceptions to the rule that culpable homicide is not murder. It states that culpable homicide is not murder if it is done without premeditation in the heat of passion during a sudden fight and without the offenders taking undue advantage or acting in a cruel or unusual manner, regardless of who started the first assault.

A sudden passion is described as a state of mind caused by and growing out of a trigger with the victim; occurring in the middle of a fight and not dependent on a previous fight, according to the Indian Penal Code, 1860. This is one of the preventative factors recognised by the legal system when a murder sentence is reduced to voluntary manslaughter. The throes of passion are a usual justification for killing someone or escaping premeditation charges by claiming temporary insanity.

Story first published: Monday, December 12, 2022, 14:19 [IST]