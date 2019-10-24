VCare: India’s No.1 hair and skin clinic

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

The name VCare is the perfect example of how hard work, when combined with technological advancements in the field of hair and skin will achieve milestones. The brand is known for having a trusted team of experienced surgeons and employing the latest, state-of-the-art facilities and technologies at its clinics across South India.

A prominent and home grown Indian brand, VCare has brought in international facilities for its clients in the department of skin and hair care. Their clinics are located in many prominent locations across South India.

Offering the Best Solutions for Hair & Skin Problems

VCare offers a wide range of solutions for all skin and hair problems. Every problem including dandruff, graying hair, hair fall, hair transplantation and more. When it comes to hair transplantation, VCare's clinics offer a multitude of solutions such as Biocell Therapy, Activated Follicular Hair Transplant (AFT) Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Treatment and more.

In the space of skincare treatments, VCare offers micro-needling, Green peel therapy, Melanin Break Therapy (MBT), etc. Their clinics take care of everything ranging from diagnosis and treatment for all issues including pimples & acne to anti-ageing treatments with the help of advanced technologies.

The Super Woman behind VCare

VCare is a story of the vision of one woman who had dedicated her whole life to her passion. Ms. Carolin Praba has worked extensively in the field of trichology and is regarded to be one of the most inspirational women in the field of wellness and healthcare industry in India today.

After starting her career in the year 1991, Ms. Praba worked as a teacher for 7 years before starting VCare. She then pursued her goal to become the first certified Trichologist in South India. Interestingly, she was the 6th certified Trichologist in India at the time. Today she leads VCare as the Chairperson and MD of the company.

Ms. Carolin Praba has spearheaded the growth of VCare Group by striving for constant development. She has worked hard and developed teams of accomplished professionals and brought them together under the VCare umbrella of highly advanced, Multi-Specialty Clinics. Today, she and her team of professionals offer bespoke treatments for helping you, their client become "YOU" again!

2441 Participants, 3 Minutes 29.89 Seconds, 2 World Records

Recently, on August 13, 2019, Ms. Carolin Praba hosted a workshop with All India Hair & Beauty Association to create awareness among people to protect their skin from sun exposure. As many as 2,200 beauticians across south India attended the workshop that lasted for 30 minutes. Later, all of them simultaneously applied sunscreen to show their support for skin protection against skin cancer and other skin-related issues.The event was witnessed by Official Guinness World Records Judge and Ms. Caroin Praba was honored Guinness World Records titles for "Largest Skincare Lesson (Single Venue)" and" Most individuals applying sunscreen simultaneously".

"Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself."

VCare today has gained the trust of its consumers in the field of skin and hair care. Their treatments combine a holistic approach with modern technologies to offer the best of both worlds to their clientele. Hence, it is no surprise that VCare today is a well-known name in the field in South India.

Making Treatments Accessible to all

In the last decade, VCare has carved a niche space for itself in the health and wellness space. The brand has made sophisticated and specialized treatments accessible to everyone. Today, more than 200,000 clients across the states of Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu trust the name VCare for skincare solutions. What's more, the brand has helped 300,000+ clients in the trichology space.

Ms.Praba strongly believes that scientific and technological advancements can help in providing effective solutions for many hair and skin problems. Keeping this belief in mind, VCare also offers lifetime maintenance solutions to its clients who have undergone treatments at their clinics. These lifetime programs offer many discounts and also help in preventing possible problems right at the start.

Why VCare?

VCare has been successfully providing hair solutions for men and women since 2001, thanks in part to the expertise of their highly-trained and experienced Doctors, Trichologists, Hair and Skin Experts.