YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Various factors considered, says EC on not announcing Gujarat assembly poll dates

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 14: Elections to the Himachal Pradesh assembly will be held on November 12, the Election Commission of India announced on Friday. The counting of votes will be on December 8, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar told a press conference here.

    Assembly Elections 2022 Schedule: Free, fair polls our focus, says EC

    The Election Commission was earlier expected to also announce the dates for Assembly elections in Gujarat but the timeline for the same was not provided by the poll panel.

    The CEC said the Commission was following past precedence in keeping the announcing in abeyance the schedule for Gujarat assembly.

    ''Various factors considered, including convention, gap in qualifying dates, weather,'' EC said.

    The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18 next year while that of Himachal Pradesh on January 8, 2023. The Commission had recently visited the two states to take stock of poll preparedness.

    Himachal Pradesh assembly elections: Check full poll scheduleHimachal Pradesh assembly elections: Check full poll schedule

    Here are the highlights:

    Newest First Oldest First
    3:55 PM, 14 Oct
    Various factors considered, including convention, gap in qualifying dates, weather: EC on not announcing Guj poll dates along with Himachal.
    3:55 PM, 14 Oct
    We do not want entire election process to continue for a very long period; Model code of conduct period reduced to 57 days: EC.
    3:55 PM, 14 Oct
    Announcement of multiple state polls leads to longer wait in declaration of results for some, longer model code period: EC.
    3:52 PM, 14 Oct
    Meanwhile, the polling dates for Gujarat assembly elections were not announced.
    3:51 PM, 14 Oct
    Political parties are engaged in hectic campaigning across the state. The state Congress also sought a ban on ‘Amritmahotsav’ functions in Himachal Pradesh.
    3:51 PM, 14 Oct
    "KYC- (Know Your Candidates), Criminal records will be made accessible to enable voters make an informed choice, said CEC. He also said, "The borders of poll-bound states will be sealed to stop movement of money and drugs."
    3:39 PM, 14 Oct
    Full schedule
    Full schedule
    Himachal Pradesh to go to polls on November 12: Full schedule
    3:34 PM, 14 Oct
    Election Commission of India announces the schedule of Himachal Pradesh assembly election
    Himachal Pradesh to go to polls on November 12, counting of votes on December 8.
    3:32 PM, 14 Oct
    The Commission directed Coordinated Action amongst Enforcement Agencies for Inducement Free Elections. Expenditure-sensitive constituencies identified for strict vigil: CEC
    3:25 PM, 14 Oct
    ECI Suvidha Portal to provide online nomination & affidavit facility to candidates/political parties. Permissions for rallies, meetings, etc. can also be applied online through this portal.
    3:24 PM, 14 Oct
    “Home voting facility is will also be available for 80+ years and PwD voter with benchmark 40% disability,” says EC.
    3:21 PM, 14 Oct
    There be at least 1 polling booth in every assembly that will be completely managed by women - including security officials.
    3:20 PM, 14 Oct
    The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said that the ECI works with 3 broad objectives: -Conduct of Free, Fair, Inclusive, Accessible & Inducement Free elections; -Hassle-Free & comfortable voting experience; -Maximum voter participation
    3:15 PM, 14 Oct
    For identification of voters at the Polling Station, the Voter shall present his EPIC or any of the following identification documents approved by the Commission along with the Photo Voter Slips.
    3:15 PM, 14 Oct
    Now youngsters get 4 chances in a year to enrol as a voter. There will be 4 qualifying dates in a year as eligibility to register as a voter instead of a single qualifying date. Advance Application Facility for 17+ youngsters also.
    3:14 PM, 14 Oct
    Focussed attention to address urban apathy. Low turnout Polling Stations in urban areas identified for targeted outreach interventions, says EC
    3:14 PM, 14 Oct
    On the other hand, the polling for 68 members' seats in Himachal Pradesh went to polls in November, 2017 where the ruling BJP has 43 seats in the state Assembly and Congress has 22 seats. The BJP formed the government in the hilly state with Jai Ram Thakur becoming the chief minister.
    3:14 PM, 14 Oct
    The previous Gujarat assembly elections took place in 2017 in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 99 seats, Congress won77 seats while AAP stood nil.
    3:13 PM, 14 Oct
    The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18 next year while that of Himachal Pradesh on January 8, 2023. The Commission had recently visited the two states to take stock of poll preparedness.
    3:13 PM, 14 Oct
    The election schedule of Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh is likely to be announced.
    3:13 PM, 14 Oct
    Election Commission of India holds Press Conference

    Comments

    More ELECTION COMMISSION OF INDIA News  

    Read more about:

    election commission of india gujarat himachal

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X