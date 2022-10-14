Various factors considered, says EC on not announcing Gujarat assembly poll dates

EVMs, VVPATs arrive in Tripura in run-up to Assembly polls

New Delhi, Oct 14: Elections to the Himachal Pradesh assembly will be held on November 12, the Election Commission of India announced on Friday. The counting of votes will be on December 8, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar told a press conference here.

The Election Commission was earlier expected to also announce the dates for Assembly elections in Gujarat but the timeline for the same was not provided by the poll panel.

The CEC said the Commission was following past precedence in keeping the announcing in abeyance the schedule for Gujarat assembly.

''Various factors considered, including convention, gap in qualifying dates, weather,'' EC said.

The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18 next year while that of Himachal Pradesh on January 8, 2023. The Commission had recently visited the two states to take stock of poll preparedness.

Newest First Oldest First Various factors considered, including convention, gap in qualifying dates, weather: EC on not announcing Guj poll dates along with Himachal. We do not want entire election process to continue for a very long period; Model code of conduct period reduced to 57 days: EC. Announcement of multiple state polls leads to longer wait in declaration of results for some, longer model code period: EC. Meanwhile, the polling dates for Gujarat assembly elections were not announced. Political parties are engaged in hectic campaigning across the state. The state Congress also sought a ban on ‘Amritmahotsav’ functions in Himachal Pradesh. "KYC- (Know Your Candidates), Criminal records will be made accessible to enable voters make an informed choice, said CEC. He also said, "The borders of poll-bound states will be sealed to stop movement of money and drugs." 