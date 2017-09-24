Varanasi: Security enhanced outside BHU after clashes between students, police personnel

Violence erupted on Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus on Saturday when students from boys' hostels indulged in hurling stones and petrol bombs, targeting the police and paramilitary forces on VC Lodge Road on campus late on Saturday evening. However, security has been increased on Sunday outside BHU after clashes between students and police personnel.

The students alleged that the police lathicharged without provocation and didn't even spare women students. They also alleged that the cops entered a girls' hostel. At least three motorcycles were set on fire in the violence allegedly by some of the protesters.

The students were protesting since three days against alleged molestation of a university girl and the failure of the administration to act against the attackers.

The woman had alleged that three bike-borne men harassed her inside the campus when she returned to her hostel on Thursday evening. The men abused her and fled when she resisted their attempts. She alleged that security guards, who were right there, did nothing to stop them and her hostel warden, instead of taking up the issue with the administration, asked her why was she returning late to the hostel.

Meanwhile, orders have been given to close down BHU till October 2, and all the girls in MMV hostels have been asked to vacate their rooms by evening. They have also been warned that they'll not be provided with either security or basic facilities of mess, electricity, water etc.

When contacted BHU vice-chancellor Girish Chandra Tripathi said that its an unfortunate incident that took place with one of our students and we're committed to stringent action against it.

Tripathi also said that the student initially had complaints with the University, but now that is not the case. He said,''some complained about installation of CCTVs; it is under process. Some girls said University should be more sensitive towards safety. I agreed to their view point. Safety and security is important and we will have to consider various aspects with regard to safety in University.''

He further alleged that barring a few, the students protesting were not from the BHU but outsiders motivated politically to create a sensation given Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to his constituency. ''We had information that some anti-social elements will try to disturb the environment of the University,'' Tripathi said.

OneIndia News