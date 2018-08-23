Varamahalakshmi 2018: Significance of Varalaxmi Vrat and fasting rituals

When is Varamahalakshmi Vratam 2018?

Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on this day is equivalent to worshipping Ashtalakshmi ( 8 Lakshmi)- Goddesses of Wealth(Shri), Earth(Bhu), Learning(Saraswati), Love(Priti), Fame(Kirti), Peace(Shanti), Pleasure(Tushti) and Strength(Pushti). Every year Varalakshmi Vratham is observed in the Sravana month. It is celebrated on Friday preceding the full moon day. Those who cannot perform it on that day, can do it on any other Friday in that month. On this day, married woman should observe fasting till they finish the puja.

What do they do on this occasion?

Early in the morning women after taking bath, make a rangoli on the place where the kalasha is placed. The sacred Kalasha (brass/copper/silver) filled with rice and topped with fresh betel or leaves, a coconut and cloth are placed on the mandala and Lakshmi is invoked. Goddess is invoked by decorating the Kalasa with flowers, jewellery, vastra fruits, dry fruits, fresh grains, sweets and savouries. Some place coins, or rupee notes or make a garland of notes. The Vratha is performed with the beginning of Puja to Lord Ganesha. Then the main worship of Varalakshmi begins. The raksha is worshiped for a second time and tied to the right hand of the woman.

Significance and importance of Varalaxmi Vrat

It is a significant day for the devotees of Goddess Laxmi - the consort of Lord Vishnu. 'Vara' in Hindi translates to 'a boon' and therefore, Varalaxmi is the ever-kind wish granting avatar of the Goddess. According to mythology, Lord Shiva or Parameswara asked his wife Goddess Parvati to pray for his well being on this day. Another legend says that in the Magadha of yore, a woman named Charumathi lived in the prosperous town of Amravati district in Maharashtra. Impressed by her devotion to her family, Goddess Mahalakshmi appeared in her dream and asked her to pray to Vara Lakshmi for the fulfilment of her wishes. When Charumathi explained the dream to her family, they encouraged her to perform the pooja. Soon, more women of the town started performing the pooja.

What do they eat on this day:

In South India, savouries like obattu, kosumbari, puliyogare, huli anna, hesaru bele payasa are made on this festival. In the evening women visit other houses and exchange sweets and offerings.

The months of July and August are very auspicious for the Hindus all over India, and while the Southern part of India celebrates the Varamahalakshmi Festival, the other parts of India celebrate other festivals during this time.